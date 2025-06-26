Is The ODP Corporation (ODP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is The ODP Corporation (ODP). ODP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.62, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.74. Over the past 52 weeks, ODP's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.97 and as low as 3.36, with a median of 5.27.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ODP has a P/CF ratio of 10.38. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.69. Within the past 12 months, ODP's P/CF has been as high as 18.42 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 11.04.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in The ODP Corporation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ODP is an impressive value stock right now.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

