ODP Corporation (ODP) Price Target Increased by 8.93% to 62.22

The average one-year price target for ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) has been revised to 62.22 / share. This is an increase of 8.93% from the prior estimate of 57.12 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.87% from the latest reported closing price of 49.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in ODP Corporation. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODP is 0.15%, a decrease of 25.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 42,739K shares. The put/call ratio of ODP is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,382K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940K shares, representing a decrease of 23.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,911K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 1,516K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 67.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,120K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing a decrease of 20.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 20.57% over the last quarter.

ODP Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

