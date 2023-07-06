ODP Corporation (ODP) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 57.12

The average one-year price target for ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) has been revised to 57.12 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 53.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from the latest reported closing price of 48.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in ODP Corporation. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODP is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 44,176K shares. The put/call ratio of ODP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 57.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,940K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,898K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 1,632K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 23.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 4.38% over the last quarter.

ODP Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

