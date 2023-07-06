ODP Corporation (ODP) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 57.12

The average one-year price target for ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) has been revised to 57.12 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 53.04 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from the latest reported closing price of 48.19 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in ODP Corporation. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODP is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 44,176K shares. The put/call ratio of ODP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 57.21% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,940K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 5.54% over the last quarter.
Lsv Asset Management holds 1,898K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 3.65% over the last quarter.
Greenlight Capital holds 1,632K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 23.36% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 4.38% over the last quarter.
ODP Corporation Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.
Additional reading:
- The ODP Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Operational Excellence and Low-Cost Model Drives Strong First Quarter Results First Quarter Revenue of $2.1 Billion with GAAP EPS of $1.71; Adjusted EPS of $1.78 GAAP Operating Income of $95 Mi
- Second Amendment, dated as of March 31, 2023, by and among The ODP Corporation, ODP Investment, LLC, Office Depot, LLC, Grand & Toy Limited/Grand & Toy Limitée, as borrowers, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the other lenders referred to therein.
- JOINT FILING AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13d-1(k)
- Stock Purchase Agreement, dated as of March 13, 2022, by and between HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. and The ODP Corporation.
- The ODP Corporation Announces Common Stock Repurchase from HG Vora Following the transaction, HG Vora will continue to own 3 million shares, or approximately 7.9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, and maintain representation on ODP’s Board o
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.