ODP Corporation cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.10-$3.80 from $4.25-$5.00

FY24 consensus $4.27. Cuts FY24 revenue view to ~$7B from over $7B, consensus $7.09B. Cuts FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $260M-$300M from $310M-$350M. Suspends adjusted free cash flow guidance.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ODP:
- Is ODP a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shutters Same-Day Delivery for Brick-and-Mortar Retailers
- ODP Sells Varis Division to Arising Ventures
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.