Markets
ODP

ODP Corp. Sees Solid Q2 Results; Issues FY22 Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The ODP Corp. (ODP) said, based on its preliminary assessment, it expects second quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations in the range of $38 to $40 million, or adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.78 to $0.80.

Second quarter GAAP net income from continuing operations is projected in the range of $19 to $21 million, or $0.38 to $0.40 per share. The company estimates total reported sales of approximately $2.0 billion.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share of $4.10 - $4.50; and sales of $8.45 - $8.60 billion.

The company's Board has unanimously approved a new $600 million share repurchase authorization, available through June 30, 2024. As a part of the new authorization, the company is launching a $300 million modified Dutch auction cash tender offer to be funded through its cash on hand and its asset-based lending facility.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ODP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular