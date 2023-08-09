ODP Corp. Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, The ODP Corp. (ODP) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while lowering annual sales outlook.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.30 per share on revenues of about $8 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5.10 per share on revenues between $8.0 billion and $8.4 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expectthe company to report earnings of $4.96 per share on sales of $8.20 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

