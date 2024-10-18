ODP Corp. (ODP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with ODP Corp. (ODP) standing at $31.36, reflecting a +0.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

The the stock of office supply retailer has risen by 4.71% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.49, indicating a 20.74% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.83 billion, down 9.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $7.13 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.39% and -8.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ODP Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, ODP Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, ODP Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.29 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ODP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

