ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

ODP Corp. (ODP) closed at $20.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

The office supply retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 13.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ODP Corp. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.80, signifying a 13.04% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.59 billion, indicating a 11.77% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, ODP Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ODP Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.96, so one might conclude that ODP Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

