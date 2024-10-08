ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ODP Corp. (ODP) standing at $30.47, reflecting a -0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.45%.

Shares of the office supply retailer witnessed a gain of 9.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, down 20.74% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.83 billion, showing a 9.13% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.39% and -8.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ODP Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ODP Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ODP Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.72.

We can also see that ODP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.11.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

