ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ODP Corp. (ODP) closed at $29.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.

Shares of the office supply retailer witnessed a gain of 1.22% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ODP Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.49, indicating a 20.74% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.83 billion, down 9.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.39% and -8.96%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ODP Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, ODP Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.95. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.5.

Investors should also note that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

