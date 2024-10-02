ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw ODP Corp. (ODP) ending at $29.82, denoting a -0.43% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the office supply retailer had gained 0.84% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ODP Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, down 20.74% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.83 billion, reflecting a 9.13% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.39% and -8.96%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ODP Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, ODP Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, ODP Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.82 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

