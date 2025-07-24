ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

ODP Corp. (ODP) ended the recent trading session at $18.18, demonstrating a -3.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the office supply retailer witnessed a gain of 5.38% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.27%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ODP Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 41.07% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.57 billion, indicating a 8.39% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $6.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.18% and -5.83%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ODP Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ODP Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.33 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ODP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ODP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 198, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

