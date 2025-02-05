ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

ODP Corp. (ODP) closed the most recent trading day at $21.59, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The the stock of office supply retailer has fallen by 3.18% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ODP Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.59 billion, showing a 11.77% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, ODP Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ODP Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.61.

Meanwhile, ODP's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

