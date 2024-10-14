ODP Corp. (ODP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with ODP Corp. (ODP) standing at $30.14, reflecting a +0.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the office supply retailer had gained 2.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ODP Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.49, reflecting a 20.74% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.83 billion, indicating a 9.13% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.39% and -8.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, ODP Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ODP Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.77, so one might conclude that ODP Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that ODP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.