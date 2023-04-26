ODP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ODP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.69, changing hands as low as $42.64 per share. ODP Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ODP's low point in its 52 week range is $28.85 per share, with $53.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.76.

