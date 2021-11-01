ODP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ODP

In trading on Monday, shares of ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.84, changing hands as high as $44.36 per share. ODP Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ODP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.63 per share, with $51.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.