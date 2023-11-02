ODP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ODP

In trading on Thursday, shares of ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.30, changing hands as high as $47.15 per share. ODP Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ODP's low point in its 52 week range is $38.71 per share, with $53.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.03.
