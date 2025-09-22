Markets
ODP To Be Acquired By Atlas Holdings Affiliate In $1 Billion Deal

September 22, 2025 — 07:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The ODP Corp. (ODP), a provider of products, services, and technology solutions to businesses and consumers, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Atlas Holdings for $28 per share in cash.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025.

The purchase price represents a 34% premium to the company's closing share price on September 19, valuing the company at approximately $1 billion.

Upon completion of the transaction, the company will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

On Friday, The ODP Corp closed trading, 4.58% lesser at $20.82 on the Nasdaq.

