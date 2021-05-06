US Markets

Odor from Limetree Bay refinery shuts U.S. Caribbean schools twice in a month

Contributor
Laura Sanicola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALVIN BAEZ

The Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix is releasing "light hydrocarbon odors" due to maintenance being conducted on its coker unit, which resulted in the dismissal of students from nearby schools on the island, the company and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Education said on Thursday.

May 6 (Reuters) - The Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix is releasing "light hydrocarbon odors" due to maintenance being conducted on its coker unit, which resulted in the dismissal of students from nearby schools on the island, the company and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Education said on Thursday.

Three St. Croix schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands dismissed students from campuses on Thursday due to a noxious odor affecting air quality on campus, the department said.

The gassy odor has been present since Wednesday, according to residents on St. Croix. The nearby Limetree Bay refinery, had been the source of noxious odors last month that caused some residents to feel ill and also shut schools.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular