Odontoprev (ODPV3) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 12.36

The average one-year price target for Odontoprev (ODPV3) has been revised to 12.36 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 11.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 16.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.94% from the latest reported closing price of 10.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Odontoprev. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODPV3 is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.95% to 93,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 20,097K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,702K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODPV3 by 14.61% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 12,079K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,927K shares, representing a decrease of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODPV3 by 28.72% over the last quarter.

LCSMX - Martin Currie SMASh Series EM Fund holds 10,045K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,999K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODPV3 by 19.26% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 10,000K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 6,521K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 62.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODPV3 by 153.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.