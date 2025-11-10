ODonnell Dumps 169K PTNQ Shares Worth $11.7 Million

Key Points

Sold 168,871 shares, reducing position value by $11.74 million

Transaction represented 4.4% of 13F AUM

Post-trade holding: 50,782 shares valued at $3.94 million

Position now 1.4% of fund AUM, down from 6.0% in the previous quarter

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On November 7, 2025, ODonnell Financial Services, LLC disclosed a major sale of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ), reducing its stake by 168,871 shares and $11.74 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 7, 2025, ODonnell Financial Services, LLC sold 168,871 shares of Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) during the third quarter. The position decreased from approximately 6.0% of reported assets in the prior period to approximately 1.4%, with the remaining stake valued at $3.94 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

After the sale, PTNQ accounts for 1.4% of ODonnell Financial Services, LLC’s 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPLG: $59.54 million (21.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DSTL: $28.32 million (10.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:RDVY: $23.44 million (8.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:MGK: $19.47 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:FTGS: $17.98 million (6.4% of AUM)

As of November 9, 2025, shares were priced at $78.72, up 6.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 6.3 percentage points

Annualized dividend yield stands at 1.8%; shares are 4.3% below the 52-week high

Company overview

Metric Value Dividend yield 1.8% Price (as of November 9, 2025) $78.72 1-year total return 6.2% Percent off 52-week high 4.3%

Company snapshot

Employs a rules-based trend-following strategy that dynamically allocates between the NASDAQ-100 Index and 3-Month U.S. Treasury bills based on market momentum signals.

Portfolio composition shifts between 100% NASDAQ-100, a 50/50 split with Treasury bills, or 100% Treasury bills, depending on market signals.

Structured as a non-diversified ETF.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF offers investors systematic exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index with a built-in trend-following mechanism, adjusting allocations based on market trends to manage risk and opportunity.

Foolish take

ODonnell Financial Services dumped about 77% of its holdings of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ: PTNQ) in Q3 2025. Although the company had built up a position equivalent to about 6% of its total holdings, the $11.74 million sale still seems a bit dramatic.

The fund itself carries relatively high fees, with a 0.65% net expense ratio, but what you get for that money is substantial. The fund is designed to switch between top NASDAQ-100 companies and treasuries, depending on the temperature of the market. When it’s cool, it seeks to preserve capital in treasury bills, when it’s red-hot, it leans heavily on the biggest companies in the NASDAQ, and when it’s lukewarm, it goes to a half-and-half strategy meant to save capital, but allow for growth, as well. This is a very actively managed fund, in other words.

Since it first started trading in 2015, it has gained 224% in value, and 61.8% in just the last five years. This isn’t necessarily spectacular compared to other funds or other investments, but considering the capital-preserving nature of the fund, it could be very appealing for many long term investors who are wary about losing their nest eggs to the sometimes volatile NASDAQ.

For ODonnell, it may be that it found another place to put money that it felt would increase the value of its holdings more quickly, or it simply was no longer comfortable holding such a high percent of its AUM in this fund. Either way, investors shouldn’t take this sale too seriously, and instead decide if PTNQ is a fund that helps them achieve their goals, which are likely very different from a company like ODonnell Financial Services.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total value of assets under management reported in a fund's quarterly SEC Form 13F filing.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of investment in a particular security or company.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a security divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

Annualized dividend yield: The projected yearly dividend income as a percentage of the current share price.

Non-diversified ETF: An exchange-traded fund that invests in a limited number of securities, increasing exposure to specific risks.

Rules-based strategy: An investment approach that follows predetermined, systematic criteria rather than manager discretion.

Trend-following strategy: An investment method that seeks to capitalize on the momentum of asset price movements.

3-Month U.S. Treasury bills: Short-term government debt securities with a three-month maturity, considered low-risk investments.

Portfolio composition: The allocation of different assets or securities within an investment portfolio.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Kristi Waterworth has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.