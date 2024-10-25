News & Insights

Odiot Holding Restructures Leadership for Growth

October 25, 2024 — 11:36 am EDT

Well SA (FR:MLODT) has released an update.

Odiot Holding has reorganized its management by appointing Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat as both Chairman and CEO, aiming to enhance strategic coherence and facilitate quicker decision-making. Laetitia Maffei is appointed as Deputy Managing Director, focusing on operations and innovation, as the company enters a new growth phase.

