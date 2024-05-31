News & Insights

Odin Metals Ltd’s Substantial Shareholding Changes

May 31, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

Odin Metals Ltd has experienced a shift in substantial shareholding, with Penstock Group Pty Ltd and Olivers Hill Pty Ltd altering their stakes. The voting power of Penstock has seen a slight decrease from 15.74% to 15.58%, despite an increase in shares held, due to participation in a placement and an off-market transfer. These transactions have resulted in Penstock and Olivers now holding a significant portion of the company’s Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

