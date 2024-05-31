Odin Metals Ltd’s Substantial Shareholding Changes

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

Odin Metals Ltd has experienced a shift in substantial shareholding, with Penstock Group Pty Ltd and Olivers Hill Pty Ltd altering their stakes. The voting power of Penstock has seen a slight decrease from 15.74% to 15.58%, despite an increase in shares held, due to participation in a placement and an off-market transfer. These transactions have resulted in Penstock and Olivers now holding a significant portion of the company’s Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

For further insights into AU:G11 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.