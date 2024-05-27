News & Insights

Odin-2 Well Promises Gas Expansion for Vintage Energy

May 27, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Vintage Energy Ltd. (AU:VEN) has released an update.

Metgasco Ltd has announced that the Odin-2 appraisal well, operated by Vintage Energy Ltd, has been successfully drilled to a depth of 3172 meters, encountering gas shows across multiple formations which could potentially expand the Odin gas field’s resources. The importance of these gas findings will be evaluated through wireline logging to inform future development strategies. The Odin-2 well is positioned near the previously successful Odin-1 well, indicating a promising expansion of the gas production capabilities in the region.

