Is ODFL Stock a Buy as Earnings Improve but Valuation Stays High?

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL combines improving earnings, disciplined pricing and exceptional margins with a valuation that leaves limited room for disappointment. Investors must decide whether strengthening fundamentals justify paying a premium for the stock.

ODFL's Earnings Momentum Strengthens

Second-quarter earnings rose 32.3% to $1.68 per share and beat the consensus estimate by 10.5%. Revenues increased 10.4% to $1.55 billion as stronger yields offset weaker freight volumes.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote

Old Dominion Still Trades at a Premium

ODFL trades at 33.77 times forward 12-month earnings, above the transportation sector and S&P 500 multiples. The valuation is also close to its five-year median of 33.81 times, suggesting investors already expect meaningful execution. ODFL's valuation is higher than fellow truck operators, ArcBest Corporation ARCB and Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG.

ODFL's Pricing Power Offsets Volume Weakness

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 15.2%, while the measure excluding fuel surcharges rose 5.5%. That pricing strength helped counter a 4.1% decline in LTL tons per day and a 5.7% drop in daily shipments.

Old Dominion's Balance Sheet Adds Flexibility

ODFL ended the second quarter with $283.9 million in cash and only $20 million in current debt maturities. Its financial position supports capital investment, dividends and share repurchases despite continued freight-market uncertainty.

ODFL's Signals Favor Momentum Over Value

ODFL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which supports a favorable near-term earnings-revision outlook, while the Momentum Style Score of A reinforces the positive setup. However, the Value Score of F, Growth Score of C and VGM Score of D highlight the trade-off between operating quality and a demanding valuation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.