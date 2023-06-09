ODFL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $305.77, changing hands as low as $305.11 per share. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ODFL's low point in its 52 week range is $231.695 per share, with $381.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $306.11. The ODFL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
