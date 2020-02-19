Odey to vote in favour of Anglo American bid for Sirius at 7 pence per share

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management will vote in favour of any bid for Sirius Minerals SXX.L from Anglo American AAL.L at 7 pence per share or above, the London-based investment firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm added, however, that the current bid of 5.5 pence per share does not represent fair value for shareholders and that it will vote against any offer that is not designated as 'final' at the current level.

Odey, which had a 1.29% economic interest in Sirius Minerals as at Feb 18.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

