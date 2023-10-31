News & Insights

Odey Asset Management to "wind down" - website statement

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management will close, the hedge fund said on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

All funds including those of Brook Asset Management and Odey Wealth have been transferred to other asset managers but some staff will remain to wind down operations and make sure investors "are looked after," the firm said on its website.

Crispin Odey, 64, was ousted in June from Odey Asset Management (OAM), which he founded in 1991, after the Financial Times and Tortoise Media reported that 13 women had alleged that he had sexually assaulted or harassed them. Odey has denied the allegations.

A representative for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

