Odey Asset Management gates Brook Developed Markets fund from redemptions - letter

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management has gated its Brook Developed Markets Fund from investor redemptions, an investor letter said on Tuesday.

The board of the fund decided to prevent investors asking for their money back after the fund faced "redemption requests in excess of ten per cent of the net asset value of the sub fund" on June 12. Brook Developed Markets Fund is a sub-fund of Odey Investments plc, the letter said.

Odey Asset Management said on June 12 it was not considering imposing exit restrictions on investors in any of its funds, a spokesperson told Reuters. This followed allegations of sexual misconduct against the hedge fund's founder, Cripsin Odey in a Financial Times article last week.

A phone call to an OAM spokesperson was not immediately returned.

