Odey Asset Management board closes Odey Swan fund - letter

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management's board has decided to close the Odey Swan Fund, according an investor letter dated June 12 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The board of Odey Asset Management also decided to suspend the issue, conversion and redemption of Swan Fund shares in order to "efficiently manage the redemptions and in the best interests of Shareholders," it said in the letter.

The Odey Swan Fund is a sub-fund of Odey Investments plc, the letter said.

A phone call to an OAM spokesperson was not immediately returned.

Odey Asset Management said on June 12 it was not considering imposing exit restrictions on investors in any of its funds, a spokesperson told Reuters. This followed allegations of sexual misconduct against the hedge fund's founder, Cripsin Odey in a Financial Times article last week.

