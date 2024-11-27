News & Insights

Odessa Minerals Sees Strong Support at AGM

November 27, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Odessa Minerals Limited has announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their Annual General Meeting. The outcomes, achieved via a poll, include the re-election of directors and approval for placement shares, showcasing strong shareholder support. This development is likely to be of interest to investors monitoring Odessa’s strategic moves in the mineral exploration sector.

