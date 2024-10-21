News & Insights

Odessa Minerals Plans Annual Meeting and Key Votes

October 21, 2024 — 09:49 pm EDT

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Odessa Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will review important financial reports and vote on key resolutions, including a remuneration report and the re-election of director David Lenigas. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging their proxy forms ahead of the meeting.

