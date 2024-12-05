News & Insights

Odessa Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

December 05, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Odessa Minerals Limited has announced the listing of 331,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ODE. This move marks a significant step for the company, potentially attracting attention from investors keen on exploring new opportunities in the minerals sector.

