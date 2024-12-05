News & Insights

Odessa Minerals Issues 75 Million Unlisted Options

December 05, 2024 — 10:47 pm EST

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Odessa Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 75 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.005, set to expire on December 6, 2027. These unquoted securities are part of a previously announced transaction, indicating strategic maneuvers by the company to potentially strengthen its financial positioning. Such moves could be of interest to investors keen on tracking changes in Odessa Minerals’ equity landscape.

