Odessa Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.
Odessa Minerals Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Zane Lewis. Mr. Lewis has acquired an additional 2,090,058 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to over 20 million shares. This move reflects a significant increase in his investment in the company.
