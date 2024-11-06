Odessa Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Odessa Minerals Limited (AU:ODE) has released an update.

Odessa Minerals Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Zane Lewis, who has acquired an additional 3,490,752 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition, valued at $24,413.54, increases his total shareholding to 15,448,112 shares, reflecting strategic positioning within the company.

