Odeon Capital Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Odeon Capital upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo is 50.90. The forecasts range from a low of 41.16 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of 47.76.

The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo is 82,578MM, an increase of 7.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

Wells Fargo Declares $0.35 Dividend

On October 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2023 received the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $47.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.90%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 8.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC is 0.65%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 3,140,452K shares. The put/call ratio of WFC is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 118,133K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,143K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,227K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,013K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 106,447K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,102K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 85.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87,936K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,341K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 3.52% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 81,394K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,994K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. It provides a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through its four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities it serves, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

