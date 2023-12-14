Odeon Capital Upgrades U.S. Bancorp. (USB)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Odeon Capital upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.92% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp. is 41.25. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.92% from its latest reported closing price of 42.49.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp. is 29,557MM, an increase of 20.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2505 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB is 0.41%, an increase of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 1,356,551K shares. The put/call ratio of USB is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MUFG Bank holds 68,374K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,374K shares, representing an increase of 35.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 61,874K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,650K shares, representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 84.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,489K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,746K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 5.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,420K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,213K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 31,121K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,511K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 9.18% over the last quarter.

U.S. Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

