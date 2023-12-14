Odeon Capital Upgrades Truist Financial (TFC)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Odeon Capital upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.83% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is 34.84. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.83% from its latest reported closing price of 35.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is 25,440MM, an increase of 16.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 1,103,025K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 53,052K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,392K shares, representing an increase of 42.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 66.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,441K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 2.44% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 34,231K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,399K shares, representing an increase of 49.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 86.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,007K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,712K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,022K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,458K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.