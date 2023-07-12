Odeon Capital Initiates Coverage of Seritage Growth Properties - (SRG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Odeon Capital initiated coverage of Seritage Growth Properties - (NYSE:SRG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seritage Growth Properties -. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 18.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRG is 0.18%, a decrease of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 30,239K shares. The put/call ratio of SRG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,671K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,532K shares, representing a decrease of 18.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 43.56% over the last quarter.

FourWorld Capital Management holds 1,726K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 67.84% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,598K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 32.71% over the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 1,465K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 46.75% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,108K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 158 wholly-owned properties and 25 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 26.5 million square feet of space across 41 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create long-term value for shareholders by realizing the value of the Company's portfolio through re-leasing, redevelopment, formation of strategic partnerships or other bespoke solutions.

Additional reading:

