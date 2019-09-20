US Markets

Odebrecht hires Lazard to sell its stake in Brazil's Braskem - report

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA has hired investment banking unit of Lazard to sell its stake in the petrochemical company Braskem SA BRKM5.SA, news website Brazil Journal reported on Friday.

Preferred shares in Braskem soared 6.3% following the media report. Lazard advised Odebrecht when it was in talks to sell Braskem to LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB.N. Lazard and Odebrecht did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

