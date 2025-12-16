ODDO BHF Maintains Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Depositary Receipt (WTKWY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:WTKWY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $167.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.23 to a high of $223.28. The average price target represents an increase of 4.22% from its latest reported closing price of $161.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 5,941MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolters Kluwer N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTKWY is 0.39%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 477K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTKWY by 1.42% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 21.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTKWY by 37.53% over the last quarter.

NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTKWY by 25.57% over the last quarter.

DIVGX - Guardian Dividend Growth Fund Class I holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 31.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTKWY by 20.98% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

