ODDO BHF Maintains Wendel (WNDLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Wendel (OTCPK:WNDLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.41% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wendel is $128.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.76 to a high of $139.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.41% from its latest reported closing price of $95.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wendel is 9,375MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendel. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 13.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNDLF is 0.21%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 2,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 867K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 439K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 361K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNDLF by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 224K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNDLF by 7.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 155K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNDLF by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.