ODDO BHF Maintains Virbac (EPA:VIRP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Virbac (EPA:VIRP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 20K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRP by 5.45% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 38.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRP by 16.62% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 28.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRP by 39.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virbac. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRP is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 788K shares.

