ODDO BHF Maintains Vinci (EPA:DG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Vinci (EPA:DG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vinci is $246.13. The forecasts range from a low of $188.87 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 123.15% from its latest reported closing price of $110.30.

The projected annual revenue for Vinci is $41,373MM, a decrease of 33.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IQSI - IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 8.95% over the last quarter.

BKIE - BNY Mellon International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Schroders Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Class B holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM International Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 6.41% over the last quarter.

IVLU - iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF holds 85K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 5.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinci. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.80%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 59,766K shares.

