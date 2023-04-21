ODDO BHF Maintains VAT Group (SIX:VACN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of VAT Group (SIX:VACN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSGGX - Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 19.25% over the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 12.05% over the last quarter.

FIENX - Fidelity International Enhanced Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 5.74% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 9.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.14%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 4,123K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

