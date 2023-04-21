ODDO BHF Maintains Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DBEU - Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 9.14% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed International Equity Portfolio Class 1 holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 9.70% over the last quarter.

EFG - iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF holds 1,074K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 9.76% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 7,948K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IIIAX - Voya International Index Portfolio DV holds 99K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 10.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Music Group N.V.. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMG is 0.50%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 175,474K shares.

