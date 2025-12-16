ODDO BHF Maintains Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Sopra Steria Group (OTCPK:SPSAF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sopra Steria Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSAF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSAF by 17.04% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 82.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSAF by 44.48% over the last quarter.

