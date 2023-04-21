ODDO BHF Maintains Sligro Food Group (AMS:SLIGR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Sligro Food Group (AMS:SLIGR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLIGR by 9.88% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLIGR by 7.65% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLIGR by 9.28% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLIGR by 12.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sligro Food Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLIGR is 0.03%, an increase of 37.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.10% to 1,948K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.