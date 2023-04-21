ODDO BHF Maintains SIF Holding (AMS:SIFG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of SIF Holding (AMS:SIFG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIFG by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 34K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 161K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIF Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIFG is 0.01%, a decrease of 30.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.74% to 223K shares.

